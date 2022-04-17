Only two strokes separated the crosstown rivals in Tuesday’s boys golf tri-meet.
St. Francis Borgia Regional got the win with 177 strokes, edging Washington by just a pair of shots as the Blue Jays carded a combined score of 179.
North Point, the third team in the equation, tallied 213 strokes.
Borgia’s Sam Tuepker led all golfers with a 41.
“Sam led us today with a 41 and has really been playing well,” Borgia Head Coach Michael Pelster said. “It has been great watching Sam’s growth throughout the season and understanding how to get around the golf course.”
Washington’s Haiden Bean finished second with a round of 43, edging teammate Alex Fregalette by one stroke.
Alex Weber and Will Warden tied for the second spot on Borgia’s scorecard as both turned in a 45.
Austin Cooper was one stroke further back for the Knights with 46.
“Will, Alex and Austin didn’t have their best day on the greens but managed to hit the ball well enough to post an OK score,” Pelster said. “We will put a lot of work in on the greens over the next few weeks to allow ourselves to be more confident over putts. I am really happy with our kids posting back-to-back rounds in the 170s and look to continue to see the growth at our tournament on Thursday.”
Lefty Lukas Etter rounded out the Borgia card with a 58.
Washington’s Devon Deckelman matched Borgia’s Weber and Warden with a 45 on the day.
Jake Rhodes hit a 47 for the Blue Jays and Jackson Straatmann posted a 48.
Both Borgia and Washington competed Thursday at the Warrenton Tournament.
The Knights return home this coming Thursday for a home dual against Duchesne at 3:30 p.m.
Washington plays at Warrenton again Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. in a tri meet that will include Ft. Zumwalt North.