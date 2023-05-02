They scrambled and they shambled and when the sand from the bunkers settled it was the Blue Jays with the lower score.
Washington outperformed St. Francis Borgia by just nine strokes Thursday at Wolf Hollow Golf Club in a hybrid 18-hole meet that included three different golf formats.
The Blue Jays ended the event with 210 strokes to Borgia’s 219.
Both varsity squads divided their top six golfers into three teams of two, playing the first six holes in a scramble format, holes 7-12 in a shamble format and the final six holes as a best ball.
“Our boys had a great time and can not thank Mr. Deckelman, Doug Warden, and Coach Buschmann for putting it on,” Borgia Head Coach Michael Pelster said. “Our boys really enjoy playing with the Washington boys and it showed.”
The first grouping matched up Washington’s Alex Fregalette and Jake Rhodes against Borgia’s Alex Weber and Sam Tuepker.
Fregalette and Rhodes shot a 65, two under Weber and Tuepker’s 67.
In the second grouping, Washington again found a slight edge as Haiden Bean and Devon Deckelman worked together to score a 68, one under the 69 of Borgia’s Austin Cooper and Kyan Maciejewski.
“Our first two groups played really well,” Pelster said. “Shooting four under and two under, respectively, in this format is fantastic. They played well off each other and rolled in some putts. The highlight of the day had to be Kyan Maciejewski making an eagle on his own ball on the par five 18th.”
In the final varsity grouping, Washington’s Jackson Straatmann and Nick Lucido carded a 77.
Borgia’s Ryker Obermark and Alex Linz finished in 83 strokes.
The regular season is drawing near to a close with district tournaments scheduled for May 8.
Washington wraps up the regular season Tuesday at the GAC Central Championships at 8 a.m. Wolf Hollow is hosting the conference tournament.
Borgia plays at home Monday, hosting Tolton at 3:30 p.m.