The Washington boys golf Blue Jays notched another conference win Tuesday.
Washington won on the road at Lake Forest Country Club, undershooting the host team, Holt, 174-183.
Haiden Bean and Jackson Straatmann tied for the Washington lead on the day with 43 strokes apiece in the nine-hole dual meet.
Jake Rhodes and Alex Fregalette were each one stroke behind their teammates with a 44.
Devon Deckelman finished off the Washington scorecard with a 50.
Holt’s Braden Prenger was the meet medalist, shooting a 39.
Boston Howard posted a 43 for the Indians, followed by Scott Nicotra (49), Kilian Horton (52) and Tate Wilson (61).
Washington was scheduled to host Warrenton Wednesday and Ft. Zumwalt North Thursday, both at Wolf Hollow Golf Club. The Blue Jays return to Lake St. Louis Monday for the Lake Forest Challenge at 8 a.m.
