The Blue Jays hit the links Tuesday for the first conference win of the year.
Washington opened the boys golf season by outshooting Ft. Zumwalt North, 163-199, in a GAC Central duel at Wolf Hollow Golf Club.
Alex Fregalette led Washington with a score of 34, one under par.
Brennan Strubberg carded a 39 for the Jays.
Other individual scores from the event were not available at print deadline.
Washington tees off again Monday at the Bogey Hills Invitational in St. Charles. That tournament is set to tee off at 9 a.m.