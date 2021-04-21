Amid familiar settings, the golf Blue Jays defeated the visiting Warriors.
Washington took to its home course, Wolf Hollow Golf Club, for the first time in nearly three weeks Monday, posting a 165-191 dual meet victory over Warrenton.
Washington freshman Alex Fregalette was the medalist with a 34 on the par 35 course.
Teammate Brennan Strubberg carded a 37.
Jake Rhodes and Jackson Straatmann both fired a 47 andHayden Bean shot 48.
Shane Brosenne led Warrenton with his round of 38.
Also golfing for the Warriors were Andrew Cox (49), Gabriel Frederick (50), Maison Rader (54) and Owen Thompson (56).