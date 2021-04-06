When it came to Thursday’s GAC Central boys golf dual, neither team was the April Fool.
Washington and Ft. Zuwmalt South tied at 170 strokes apiece in the league matchup.
Zumwalt South’s Joseph Friedel had the lowest individual score of 39 to take medalist honors.
Brennan Strubberg led Washington with his round of 40.
Alex Fregalette was next for the Blue Jays with 42 strokes.
Haiden Bean and Jake Rhodes both shot a 44, and Jackson Straatmann ended with a 52.
Other scores for Zumwalt South included Jack Herweck (42), Andrew Palmer (43), Evan LaPosha (46) and Isaac Risse (48).
Washington’s next scheduled meet is at Ft. Zumwalt East Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.