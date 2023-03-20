New year, same faces.
Washington boys golf returns all five members of its 2022 varsity squad this spring.
The Blue Jays return 12 golfers total from the 2022 roster at all levels. Washington went 3-6 in dual meets in 2022, finished second in the GAC Central Tournament and the Union Tournament and fourth in the Class 4 District 1 Tournament.
Head Coach Tim Buschmann said he expects the varsity lineup to remain the same. Buschmann said 24 players came out for the program with 20 making the final cut.
Fregalette, now a junior, had the best postseason for the Blue Jays in 2022. He shot an 82 to finish fourth in the Class 4 District 1 Tournament and went on to tie for 27th in the Class 4 State Meet.
Fregalette is not the only state qualifier returning to the links for the Blue Jays this spring, however.
Senior Haiden Bean also made the state cut. His 90 in the district meet tied him for 17th and punched his ticket to the final tournament of the year. Bean tied for 43rd overall in Class 4.
Senior Jake Rhodes and junior Jackson Straatmann also return. Both were involved in a three-way tie for 28th place in the district round last spring.
Both Rhodes and Straatmann carded a 96, which proved to be just six strokes off the qualifying pace.
Senior Devon Deckelman rounds out the returning varsity lineup.
Buschmann said either Holt or the Blue Jays would project as the best team in the GAC Central this spring.
Oscar Buseking will serve as the team’s assistant coach.
