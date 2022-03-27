Do the WashingtonHigh School boys golf Blue Jays have another district champion in their midst?
Last year’s Class 4 District 2 champion, Brennan Strubberg, is the only Blue Jay graduating from the fivesome Washington sent to the district tournament, finishing sixth in the team standings.
The team’s other four are all back after representing the team as freshmen and sophomores in 2021.
Sophomore Alex Fregalette is the likely candidate to emerge as the team’s ace this spring after he and Strubberg were the team’s only representatives in the Class 4 state tournament last year.
Fregalette was the sixth-place golfer in the district a year ago and tied for 22nd in the state tournament.
Juniors Haiden Bean and Jake Rhodes and sophomore Jackson Straatmann are the other varsity returners.
This year’s team will also feature a few familiar names from other varsity squads.
Juniors Devon Deckelman and Tanner Schwoeppe hit the links after a winter campaign on the wrestling mats.
Junior Brayden McColloch is also listed on the golf roster after seeing varsity basketball minutes.
Luke Spence is the team’s only senior.
Tim Buschmann returns as the team’s head coach.