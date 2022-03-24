The Washington golf Blue Jays opened the regular season with a seventh-place finish at the Bogey Hills Invitational Monday.
Washington shot 373, finishing ahead of Holt, Timberland and Troy in the Blue Division.
Francis Howell took top team honors with a combined score of 308.
Francis Howell Central’s Benjamin Berger and Ft. Zumwalt West’s Max Sigman tied for the individual title at 73.
Alex Fregalette paced the Blue Jays, placing 12th with 83 strokes.
Teammates Jake Rhodes and Haiden Bean finished one stroke apart as Rhodes placed 30th with a score of 94 and Bean took 31st with 95 strokes.
Jackson Straatmann was 43rd place at 101.
Devon Deckelman ended at 114, placing 50th.
Washington was scheduled to tee off again Tuesday at Bear Creek Golf Club in a GAC Central dual against Ft. Zumwalt North at 1 p.m.
The Blue Jays are then off until 9 a.m. Monday for the Union Tournament at Birch Creek Golf Club.