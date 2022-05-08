Washington sophomore Alex Fregalette came within one stroke of a conference championship on his home course Tuesday.
The team title eluded the Blue Jays by a slightly wider margin as Ft. Zumwalt South shot a combined 324 to outpace Washington’s 337 in the GAC Central championship tournament at Wolf Hollow Golf Club.
The Blue Jays edged out Francis Howell North (338) by one stroke for second place. Wentzville Liberty placed fourth with 348 strokes, followed by Ft. Zumwalt East (358) and Ft. Zumwalt North (370).
“(This) good team showing helped move us up from fifth to fourth in varsity GAC conference placement,” Washington Head Coach Tim Buschmann said.
Fregalette’s individual score of 73 rated two strokes over par.
Only Zumwalt South’s Joe Friedel came in lower, scoring a 72.
Zumwalt East’s Trey Rusthoven (75), Howell North’s Ian McDermott (79) and Zumwalt South’s Alex Besler (81) rounded out the top five.
Washington juniors Haiden Bean and Devon Deckelman finished neck-and-neck in the hunt for the top 10.
Bean ranked 10th with 86 strokes.
Deckelman carded an 87 and tied for 11th with Howell North’s Bryce Renz.
Sophomore Jackson Straatmann shot a 91 for the Blue Jays, tying Liberty’s Carter Ashby for 18th place.
Junior Jake Rhodes rounded out Washington’s scoresheet with a 91, tying for 25th place with Zumwalt North’s Nolan Kopeck and Zumwalt East’s Luke Knoll.
The final dual of the regular season between Washington and Union at Wolf Hollow was rained out Thursday. The postseason begins Monday with Washington traveling to Farmington at 9 a.m. for the Class 4 District 1 Tournament at Crown Pointe Golf Club.