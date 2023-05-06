The Washington golf Blue Jays concluded the regular season Tuesday, finishing fourth in the Gateway Athletic Conference Central Tournament.
Wentzville Liberty shot a combined team score of 328 to win the league title at Wolf Hollow Golf Club.
Updated: May 6, 2023 @ 2:54 pm
Washington finished with a score of 341, ranking behind Wentzville Liberty, Ft. Zumwalt East (333) and Ft. Zumwalt South (339).
The Blue Jays finished six strokes under Holt (347) and also ahead of Ft. Zumwalt North (369).
Liberty’s Cole Packingham and Zumwalt East’s Trey Rusthoven each shot a 76 (five over par) to split the individual league title.
Washington’s Haiden Bean and Alex Fregalette both cracked the top 10, shooting an 83 to tie each other for ninth place.
Jake Rhodes tied Zumwalt South’s Luke Rion for 14th place with an 87.
Devon Deckelman shot an 88, tying Liberty’s Carter Ashby and Dylan Handlan for 16th place.
Jackson Straatmann carded a 92, tying for 23rd.
The next time the Blue Jays are scheduled to tee off is Monday at Farmington’s Crown Pointe Golf Club for the Class 4 District 1 Tournament. That event starts at 8:30 a.m.
