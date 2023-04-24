The Washington golf Blue Jays notched a second consecutive dual win Wednesday.
Washington shot a 156 to come in under Warrenton’s score of 193 at Wolf Hollow Golf Club in a nonconference dual meet.
“Good win at home, solid scores up and down,” Washington Head Coach Tim Buschmann said.
Washington’s Alex Fregalette led the way with a round of 37, one over par across nine holes.
Haiden Bean and Jake Rhodes each shot a 39 for Washington.
Jackson Straatmann posted a 41 and Devon Deckelman a 44.
Warrenton’s individual scores were not available at print deadline.
The Blue Jays golf Monday at the Lake Forest Challenge in Lake St. Louis, starting at 8 a.m.
