Chalk up another dual meet win for the golf Blue Jays.
Washington shot a 166 to come in under Wentzville Liberty’s 183 Thursday at Wolf Hollow Golf Club.
Washington remains unbeaten in dual meets on the season with a 4-0-1 record.
Brennan Strubberg took top individual honors in this meet with a score of 36, one over par.
Alex Fregalette was next with his round of 40.
Backing them for the Blue Jays were Hayden Bean (43), Jake Rhodes (47) and Jackson Straatmann (56).
Ro Razavi led the visiting Eagles with a 43.
Also golfing for Liberty were Trevor Campbell (44), Ben Mccaffrey (47), Aidan Prasad (49) and TJ Irlmeier (53).
Washington next competes in the 18-hole Lake Forest Challenge Monday at 8 a.m. in Lake St. Louis.