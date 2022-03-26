It’s a brave new world for the Pacific golf Indians this spring.
The team returns no players from the team it sent to the Class 4 District 1 tournament in 2021, where the team placed ninth.
Senior Jared Hootman was the team’s only state qualifier a year ago.
Hootman inished in 79th place overall ended the two-day tournament with a score of 184. He shot an 84 on the first day and a 100 on the second.
The roster listed for the team this spring includes no seniors and just one junior, meaning lots of varsity opportunity for the team’s eight underclassmen.
Junior Jackson Schmidt will be the elder statesmen on the team this spring.
Sophomores include Beau Anderson, Connor Bartel, Stephen Bishop, Jacob Dattoli and Andrae Sudduth.
Zachary Bruns, Zachary Cowsert and Collin Farris are the three freshmen out for the team.
Rob Schmisa is entering his second season as the head coach.
The school’s longtime wrestling coach, Schimsa retired from leading the Indians on the mats in 2019.
He has also led the girls golf team for three seasons.
Pacific’s team will call Birch Creek Golf Club home once again this season.