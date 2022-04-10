Hitting the links, the St. Clair Bulldogs posted a Four Rivers Conference golf win over Hermann Wednesday and finished third in the Salem Tournament Thursday.
In Wednesday’s action, St. Clair defeated Hermann, 196-215.
“The boys played well overall even in tough wind conditions,” St. Clair Head Coach Matt Gordon said.
Ryan Bozada led the Bulldogs at 41. Anthony Broeker was next at 47 while Hayden Johnson and Brandon Barnes each shot 54. Carter Short rounded out the team total at 59.
“Ryan Bozada had a solid round minus one bad hole,” Gordon said. “It was Anthony Broeker and Carter Short’s first-ever golf competition and I was pleased with how they both played. Hayden Johnson and Brandon Barnes continue to improve and get better every single round.”
The Bulldogs switched to 18-hole play Thursday at Salem. Gordon reported the Bulldogs were third among 11 teams, but team totals were not available at deadline.
Bozada was third in the individual standings at 88.
St. Clair’s other golfers were Johnson (99), Barnes (106), Nathan Loeffel (110) and Cameron Simcox (116)
“I was very happy with how everyone played yesterday,” Gordon said. “The boys once again battled tough wind conditions and handled it very well. Ryan Bozada put together another solid round earning a third-place finish individually.
“Hayden Johnson had a good round, just missing out on an individual honor by a few strokes,” Gordon said. “Hayden is working through a swing change at the moment and he’s starting to see nice improvements.”
Gordon said there were positives by the other golfers as well.
“Brandon Barnes and Cameron Simcox have improved every single round and I am excited to see where they can get to before the end of the season,” Gordon said. “Nathan Loeffel had his first varsity competition of the season and put together a solid performance.”