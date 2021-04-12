The rounds weren’t quite completed, but the Washington golf Blue Jays picked up another GAC Central dual win Wednesday.
Scoring was halted after seven holes with Washington winning in St. Peters against Ft. Zumwalt East, 123-132.
Washington improves to 2-0-1 in league matches on the season.
Zumwalt East’s Trey Rusthoven recorded the low score of 27.
Washington’s Alex Fregalette carded a 29 to lead the Blue Jays.
Brennan Strubberg and Hayden Bean tied for the third-best individual score of 30.
Also golfing for Washington were Jake Rhodes (34) and Brian Brinkmann (47).
Rounding out the Zumwalt East scores were Aidan Steinmetz (33), Sam Beumer (35), Jake Myers (37) and Trenton Pringle (39).
The Blue Jays next compete Monday at the Bulldog Battle, hosted by Ft. Zumwalt South, starting at 8 a.m.
That meet will be played at WingHaven Country Club in O’Fallon.