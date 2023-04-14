Washington golfers lowered their best tournament score by six strokes Monday.
Two weeks after shooting a 348 at the Bogey Hills Invitational, the Blue Jays scored a 342 as a team at WingHaven Country Club’s Bulldog Battle Monday.
Washington ranked 15th in the team standings.
SLUH, led by a five below par performance by freshman Harrison Zipfel, scored a 299 to win the tournament.
Zipfel was four strokes better than the closest competitor for the individual crown.
Francis Howell was the team runner-up with 306, led by individual runner up Carter White and his score of 71.
Washington junior Alex Fregalette led the Blue Jays with a 77. He tied for 14th overall with four other golfers — Lafayette’s Jake Montgomery, Chaminade’s John Guerra, De Smet’s John Cook and Wentzville Liberty’s Cole Packingham.
The next best score for the Blue Jays came from Jake Rhodes at 86. Rhodes tied for 63rd place.
Haiden Bean was one stroke back of Rhodes at 87, tying for 68th place.
Jackson Straatmann carded a 92, tying for 85th place.
Devon Deckelman rounded out Washington’s scorecard with a 94, placing 93rd.
Other golfers in the top 10 included Lafayette’s Anders Thomas (73), Ft. Zumwalt East’s Trey Rusthoven (73), SLUH’s Nick Viela (74), CBC’s Harper Ackermann (74), SLUH’s Matt Hempstead (74), Kirkwood’s Luke Butler (75), Vianney’s Cole Wiese (76) and Gavin Hagan (76), Francis Howell’s Colin Pini (76), Eureka’s Logan Forister (76) and Marquette’s Gavin Lang (76).
Rounding out the team scores were Marquette (311), Vianney (312), Lafayette (312), CBC (313), Kirkwood (315), Chaminade (316), De Smet (318), Ft. Zumwalt South (329), Eureka (330), Timberland (338), Wentzville Liberty (338), Ft. Zumwalt East (338), Lindbergh (343), Westminster Christian Academy (348), Ft. Zumwalt West (350), Troy (366) and Holt (367).
Washington is home Tuesday to host Ft. Zumwalt East in a GAC Central dual at 3:30 p.m.
Washington plays home meets at Wolf Hollow Golf Club.
