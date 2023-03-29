Seeking to avoid the course’s namesake, the Washington golf Blue Jays took to the links for their first tournament of the season Monday at the Bogey Hills Invitational.
Washington turned in a score of 348, ranking sixth in the tournament’s Blue Division.
Francis Howell carded the best team score of the division at 304 strokes.
Augie Johnson, of Francis Howell, and Ben Berger, of Francis Howell Central, tied for the division’s top individual score at 71 strokes apiece.
Francis Howell’s Carter White finished one stroke off the pace at 72.
Junior Alex Fregalette paced the Blue Jays in the event, turning in an 82 to tie Ian Wilson (Ft. Zumwalt South) and Bryce Renz (Francis Howell North) for ninth place.
Senior Haiden Bean finished in 84 strokes for the Blue Jays, tying for 13th place with Jett Rupp (Francis Howell), Dylan Handlan (Wentzville Liberty) and Alec Wilson (Ft. Zumwalt South).
Senior Jake Rhodes placed 20th with 87 strokes.
Senior Devon Deckelman and junior Jackson Straatmann both carded scores of 95, tying for 33rd place with Jackson Pollard (Ft. Zumwalt West), Justin Gillham (Timberland) and David Long (Timberland).
Ft. Zumwalt South was the team runner-up for the Blue Division with a score of 333. Other teams competing included Francis Howell North (339), Wentzville Liberty (345), Francis Howell Central (347), Holt (356), Timberland (369), Ft. Zumwalt West (373) and Troy (381).
Golfers cracking the top 10 individually included Liberty’s Cole Packingham (75), Francis Howell’s Colin Pini (77), Holt’s Boston Howard (81), Howell North’s Ian McDermott (81) and Zumwalt South’s Alex Bresler (81).
Washington will play its first GAC Central dual Tuesday, April 4, on the road against Holt at 3:30 p.m.