Spring is planting season, but the Washington golf Blue Jays harvested the first win of the season Tuesday.
The Blue Jays shot 164 at Eagle Springs Golf Course to win a dual meet against Orchard Farm. The Eagles finished with a team score of 186.
Washington senior Haiden Bean was the meet medalist with a round of 38 over nine holes.
Junior Alex Fregalette had the second best score with a 40.
Washington’s Jake Rhodes, Jackson Straatmann and Devon Deckelman all three carded a 43.
Spencer Hobson and Bryce Gould paced Orchard Farm with 46 strokes apiece.
Jackson Winkles and Oliver Dunkmann both carded a 47.
Chase Hoguet rounded out the scores with a 51.
The Blue Jays tee off Monday at the Bogey Hills Invitational in St. Charles at 9 a.m.
