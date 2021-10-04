Meramec Lakes Golf Course near St. Clair has had two recent holes in one.
Larry Bush aced the 100-yard No. 14 hole Wednesday, Sept. 22, with a 4-hybrid.
Jim Martin found the hole on the 155-yard No. 6 hole Sunday, Sept. 26, with an 8-iron.
