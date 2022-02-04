The first MSHSAA postseason of the winter is nearly upon us.
Girls wrestling launches into the matches that matter the most this weekend.
There will be no sectional round, so this is the only stop on the route to the state tournament, which returns to the University of Missouri later this month after a temporary stay in Independence last year.
The top four wrestlers in each weight class at all four district tournament earn the right to advance.
There is just one class designation in girls wrestling, divided into four districts.
Lafayette, North Point, Raymore-Peculiar and Oak Park are serving as the four district meet hosts.
Area teams are headed to either Lafayette or North Point.
The Class 1 District 1 meet at Lafayette has postponed its start from Friday to Saturday with a start time to be determined.
However, the Class 1 District 2 tournament at North Point has also called off the first day of action Friday and will begin Saturday at 11 a.m. A date for that tournament to finish has not yet been determined.
The Class 1 District 1 tournament includes area wrestlers from Pacific, St. Clair, Sullivan and Union. They’ll be facing competition from Affton, Brentwood, Cape Girardeau Central, Park Hills Central, Clayton, De Soto, Dexter, Eureka, Farmington, Festus, Fox, Gateway, Hancock, Hazelwood West, Herculaneum, Hillsboro, Jackson, Kirkwood, Ladue, Lafayette, Lift for Life Academy Charter, Lindbergh, Marquette, McCluer, McCluer North, Mehlville, Normandy, North County, Northwest, Cape Girardeau Notre Dame, Oakville, Parkway Central, Parkway South, Parkway West, Pattonville, Poplar Bluff, Potosi, Ritenour, Rockwood Summit, Rolla, Seckman, Sikeston, St. Pius X, Ste. Genevieve, STEAM Academy at McCluer South-Berkeley, Vashon, Webster Groves and Windsor.
Meanwhile, Washington, St. Francis Borgia Regional and Owensville all head to the Class 1 District 2 tournament. Competing schools there will include Battle, Blair Oaks, Boonville, Brookfield, California, Capital City, Centralia, Cole Camp, Eldon, Fatima, Francis Howell, Francis Howell Central, Francis Howell North, Ft. Zumwalt East, Ft. Zumwalt North, Ft. Zumwalt South, Ft. Zumwalt West, Fulton, Hannibal, Hickman, Holt, Jefferson City, Kirksville, Wentzville Liberty, Lutheran St. Charles, Macon, Marceline, Macon, Marshall, Mexico, Moberly, Orchard Farm, Osage, Owensville, Palmyra, Rock Bridge, Smith-Cotton, South Callaway, Southern Boone, St. Charles, St. Charles West, Timberland, Tipton, Troy, Versailles, Warrenton, Winfield and Wright City.