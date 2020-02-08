The second season of girls wrestling in Missouri has reached its final stages.
The postseason opened Friday in four separate districts. All girls wrestling teams in the state are in one class during this cycle.
For area teams, the journey to district tournaments has taken them to either the Class 1 District 1 Tournament in Hillsboro or the Class 1 District 2 Tournament at Holt in Wentzville.
Tournaments began Friday afternoon. The second and final day of the tournament begins Saturday morning. The Holt district has a 10 a.m. start time Saturday.
No start time had been announced for the second day at Hillsboro as of print deadline.
Crosstown rivals Washington and Borgia are both among 46 schools competing at Holt Friday and Saturday, as is Owensville.
Union, St. Clair, Pacific, Sullivan and St. James are each in the Hillsboro district. A total of 49 schools are sending wrestlers to that site.
The boys districts take place a week later, followed by both the boys and girls state meets at Mizzou Arena in Columbia.
First-round action starts Thursday, Feb. 20. The final round, including all medal matches, takes place Saturday, Feb. 22.