There’s a new MSHSAA sport.
Just don’t expect to see it here soon.
By a 315-158 margin, MSHSAA member schools approved the addition of Girls Stunt as an “emerging sport” with the possibility of it becoming a full interscholastic sport when/if it meets registration requirements.
However, there are plenty of questions which need to be answered.
“I reached out to our Missouri Cheer Coaches group a few months ago and it didn’t sound like many schools were jumping on board just yet,” Union Cheer Head Coach Sarah Otto said. “There are many questions still to be answered, but adding STUNT (all-caps is how the National organization describes itself) could be beneficial to our athletes. We already have had several athletes sign on to STUNT teams at Maryville, Missouri Baptist and Missouri Valley over the last couple years.”
The season has not been determined, but for colleges it’s a spring sport. That’s where Otto feels it will fall in Missouri.
Washington, St. Francis Borgia and New Haven have announced they will not be adding a Stunt team for 2023-24.
“I have no idea when and or if we will add, but yes, I would assume it would fall under the cheerleading coaches’ responsibility at this time,” Washington High School Athletic Director Bill Deckelman said.
Chris Arand, St. Francis Borgia athletic director, said the school isn’t adding the sport and hasn’t had much discussion on the topic at this time.
New Haven Athletic Director Jaime Hoener also said her school is passing at this time.
Union’s Pat Rapert, who will be taking over for Dan Ridgeway as athletic director, said Union does not plan to have a stunt team this school year.
Otto knows the time for discussion is coming.
“I think it will be a difficult decision for us when the time comes,” Otto said. “We are, obviously, a strong cheer program in the state and could probably compete at a high level in STUNT. The problem that we run into is that we already go nearly year-round. The spring is really the only down time that we get, which also allows some of our kids to participate in track and soccer in addition to spring plays and musicals.”
No official word was received prior to deadline from St. Clair or Pacific.
Stunt (or STUNT) has branched off of traditional cheerleading, focusing on technical and athletic components. A team consists of 12 on the floor per team.
Two teams compete the same routine head-to-head. The team judged to have done the routine the best gets the point and gets to call the next routine. A Stunt competition has four quarters.
Stunt also has been recognized as an emerging sport by the NCAA.
Stunt had been outside of MSHSAA jurisdiction as part of competitive cheer. MSHSAA only had regulated sideline cheerleading until this development. Competitive cheerleading had fallen under the guidance of the Missouri Cheerleading Coaches Association (MCCA).
Otto feels this is a win for cheerleading.
“The upside is that it is considered an actual sport, which would gain some much-deserved recognition for our cheer athletes,” Otto said. “It also would assist us in honing our skills for the upcoming season and assist us in cleaning up our skills as STUNT requires extreme synchronization and cleanliness.”
