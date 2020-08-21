While the game will still be played the same way — put the ball into the hole — girls golf programs will have major changes in how the postseason is conducted in 2020.
The major changes are:
• There will be four classes for the postseason. Previously, girls golf has not had more than two classes;
• The postseason will be halved. The sectional round has been eliminated. Instead, only the top 18 individuals, plus ties, will advance directly to the state tournament; and
• Team qualifiers have been eliminated. Instead, any school which has four or more golfers qualify for the state meet at a district tournament will be allowed to play for the team title.
MSHSAA Communications Director Jason West said the changes were made to help improve play at the state level.
“In order to help control the quality of play at the state level, there will not be automatic team qualifiers,” West said. “In the past the sectional team winner and runner-up qualified all five of their players even if not all of their players would have qualified individually. That said, the rule allowing any team with four or more qualifiers to compete in the team race is still in effect.”
Washington High School Head Coach Adam Fischer said the changes should improve the quality of play.
“The new rules for the postseason process do not bother me,” Fischer said. “One of MSHSAA’s main reasons for doing it is to eliminate the amount of golfers at state, and therefore make the competition at state even better.”
St. Francis Borgia Regional Head Coach Michael Pelster said it makes the path to state a little easier.
“Overall, I like the new rules and how it opens up a few different paths for several of our girls because we will be playing against schools more of our size,” Pelster said. “I also think not having a sectional round will help our girls qualify for state because you will not have to have two good rounds on different courses to make it to state. Now, if you just have that great day one time you can make it to the state tournament.”
St. Clair Head Coach Jeff Van Zee had similar thoughts.
“Going from two classes to four is a little unknown as of now,” Van Zee said. “My gut feeling is it will be a little easier to make it to state, not a lot easier, but maybe a little, since the sectional round has been eliminated. One good day and you advance versus having to have two good days in the past.”
Union Head Coach Matt Goddard is waiting to see how the postseason assignments are made.
“As of now, it’s hard to express feelings on the new rules until we see the actual classes and other information,” Goddard said. “I think if we have four classes like they’ve talked that will be a huge benefit for us as a small program. In the past, we have been probably the smallest Class 2 school in our district consistently.”
Fischer feels the changes could be beneficial for area golfers.
“I am hoping this change pushes the girls in our area to work on their golf game more,” Fischer said. “I believe in our area that girls golf is played by many, but we really haven’t had someone make noise in a state meet for a long time.”
Van Zee feels there will be four districts per class, as opposed to the eight districts in each of the two classes in recent years.
“I was trying to do the math and I think going to four classes, but only four districts, will make the districts about the same size as they were before,” Van Zee said. “My guess is there will be 12 schools per district and 55-60 golfers. The top 18 will advance to the state meet.”
In recent years, the top two teams have qualified from the district with the next 15 golfers not on those teams. The sectional round had the top two teams and top 12 golfers not on those teams.
Girls golf is not the first sport to eliminate the sectional level. Wrestling used to have a sectional meet, but that was erased and district tournaments were enhanced to allow the same number of wrestlers to advance to the state level.
While eliminating the sectional meet takes out a round of the postseason, Fischer feels it can be beneficial.
“In the long run, I believe the elimination of a sectional meet can help the program,” he said. “It does eliminate the amount of girls at the state championships, but it takes a step away to make it through to qualify for the state meet. In the end, time will tell with all of these changes.”
Pelster said that eliminating the sectional does change individual goals.
“One negative to losing the sectional round is that it was another goal the girls could set to accomplish,” he said. “In years past, several girls before the season even started set their goal for the season to qualify for sectionals, which no longer will be an option.”
Van Zee sees another factor being the elimination of team qualifiers. If a team advances four or more of its golfers from a district, it will be able to play for the team championship. Teams will not qualify for the state meet based upon their district standings.
“I think it is really interesting to see how the team championships will be played out,” Van Zee said. “In the past, there were always guaranteed to have eight teams fighting for the title. In a loaded district, it may be hard for some teams to get four golfers through. For example, if a district has three or four strong teams, each team could get three (nine to 12 golfers) with the other spots may be filled with the best golfer from other teams.
“This is pure speculation on my part, but I think it will be interesting to watch in each class,” Van Zee continued. “Traditionally, the St. Louis parochial schools have strong programs. With only four districts, they are more than likely going to be together fighting it out. I guess it will depend on if they are all in the same class or not.”
Just like other sports, golf coaches will be eagerly watching the MSHSAA website Sept. 18 to find out where they will be heading for the postseason. With this being the first year of four classes and other changes for nonpublic schools (removal of the 1.35 multiplier and addition of Championship Factor points), there will be much anticipation to see how the classes and districts are assigned.
MSHSAA added another wrinkle Thursday, when it announced alternate seasons. Schools which might not be able to play this fall can play a girls golf season in the spring.
Girls golf traditionally is one of the first fall sports to head to the postseason. This year, the golf districts will take place around Oct. 10.