St. Francis Borgia Regional football Head Coach Dale Gildehaus will be receiving another honor.
He will be inducted into the St. Louis Metro Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame Sunday, May 23, at the Royal Orleans Banquet Hall in Mehlville. The event begins at 6:30 p.m.
This will be the fourth hall-of-fame induction for Gildehaus, who was honored by Truman State University in 1997, the Missouri Football Coaches Association in 2007 and the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in 2018.
Gildehaus also won the Pete Atkins Power of Influence award from the Missouri Football Coaches Association in 2014. His record stands at 268-113 following the 2020 season.
Others being inducted with this class are Lindbergh’s Tom Beauchamp, St. Charles West’s Don Baldwin, Parkway North’s Bob Bunton Jr., Duchesne’s Charlie Elmendorf, Belleville East’s Tim Funk, Webster Groves’ Cliff Ice, Mascoutah’s Jerry Jones, Belleville West’s Keith Lawrence, Hazelwood East’s Darryl Levy, DeSmet’s Pat Mahoney, Granite City’s Don Miller, Mater Dei’s Glenn Bonken, Parkway West’s Scott Weissman and officials Gene Sawalich and Marv Williams.