It’s easy to say that St. Francis Borgia football head Coach Dale Gildehaus feels better about his team following last Friday’s jamboree at Washington High School
“We competed,” Gildehaus said. “From that standpoint, I’m very proud of what the kids did. We saw the level where we would like to be against Washington. Against Warrenton and Wright City, we did very well. We should have done well.”
Gildehaus and his Knights are coming off one of the program’s toughest seasons ever at 1-9. However, there was much to be upbeat about at this year’s jamboree.
“We didn’t make mistakes,” Gildehaus said. “We lined up offsides once. We didn’t jump offsides like we did last year. We didn’t make miscues on the snaps like we did last year. It was a mistake-free night, which you hope to have.”
Gildehaus said there were many positives.
“Hayden Wolfe was impressive at running back,” Gildehaus said. “He looked good. Koen Zeltmann ran the option well. Ben Lause stepped up at fullback and got five yards a carry.”
Gildehaus knows he’s going to have to lean on younger players to step up this fall.
“Some sophomores are going to have to play this season,” he said. “We moved a lot of kids around on the line. From that standpoint, I was pleased with the kids we have. There’s work to be done, but we’re 100 percent better this year than we were at this time last year. It’s all going to come down to Pacific. How much better are they?”
Pacific is Borgia’s Week 1 opponent and the Knights travel to face the Indians Friday at 7 p.m.
Gildehaus said Borgia learned quite a bit while facing Washington in the jamboree.
“Against Washington, they scored, but we saw some things in the option against those ends,” Gildehaus said. “(Trevor) Buhr comes down hard. Give them credit. I’m going to enjoy watching them.
Gildehaus said it was good to face a team like Washington in the jamboree.
“Washington is big, they’re strong and they’re physical,” Gildehaus said. “They’ve got some size. Credit goes to Derick Heflin and the kids he has and what they’ve done. They’re big. We don’t have anybody like that.”
Gildehaus said his team didn’t back down.
“We competed, even though we don’t have anyone with that size,” he said. “Last year, we didn’t compete. This year, we did.”
Unfortunately, the Knights didn’t escape without injury.
“We lost Ben Roehrig before the scrimmages even started,” Gildehaus said. “He got hurt in team camp. He’s a senior and one of my favorite kids and we probably lost him. He was playing well. Somebody else will have to step up now.”
With less than a week to go until the start of the season, Gildehaus knows his team has to take advantage of every moment.
“We have work to do,” he said. “Preseason is over. Nobody is satisfied. They all have that burn after last year, when we went 1-9.”
There also is positive news on Borgia’s field renovation project. The new turf has arrived and crews started working on it Saturday morning.
The home opener is Sept. 2 against Union, and the school is hopeful the turf will be ready to host that game.