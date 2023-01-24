Unstoppable.
That’s the only way to describe St. Francis Borgia senior Celia Gildehaus, who scored 30 points Thursday as the basketball Lady Knights won in Columbia over Father Tolton Catholic, 53-45.
Updated: January 24, 2023 @ 4:31 pm
“Celia Gildehaus had a great second half to keep us in control of the game,” Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan said. “The team did a good job not forcing inside and letting the offense run to find her within the offense. We did a good job handling their press and continue to make improvements.”
Borgia improved to 6-11 overall, 4-3 in the Archdiocesan Athletic Association.
Tolton dropped to 4-10 overall, 3-3 in the conference.
Borgia led, 11-9, after one quarter, 25-23 at the half, and 42-35 after three quarters.
Gildehaus hit 13 field goals and went 4-6 from the free-throw line.
Tatum Scheer was next with six points. She hit Borgia’s lone three-point basket.
Clara Nowak and Haley Vondera both concluded with four points.
Sydney Kessler and Claire Turgeon scored three points apiece.
Amanda Dorpinghaus concluded with two points and Kate Snider added one.
Borgia was able to make it to the free-throw line, making 14 of 30 chances.
Borgia completes its AAA schedule next week, hosting Lutheran St. Charles Monday before going to Duchesne Thursday.
Borgia then hosts its Borgia Competitive Edge Tournament Jan. 30-Feb. 4.
