History is full of those who have set out into the unknown.
Daniel Boone, Marco Polo, Christopher Columbus, Charles Lindbergh and Ferdinand Magellan are some who have turned risk into reward.
Such challenges are few and far between these days. But, in 2020, Kent Getsee engaged his inner explorer during the spring.
Thanks to Getsee’s organizational efforts, as well as numerous managers and coaches, area fans were able to enjoy baseball from late May through the end of July. It was the first foray into organized team sports since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’ve had many people thank me for ‘putting this together,’ ” Getsee said. “The reality is I did something I love to do and could not imagine a summer without baseball for these young men, so we found a way.”
Getsee’s drive to put together the organization showed that sports can be played in the COVID-19 era.
Getsee said he couldn’t have done it without help from Washington leaders.
“In all reality had it not been for the vision of our community leaders allowing the parks department to open when it did, we may have a very different result,” Getsee said. “So we all thank them and our parks department for not shutting it down when many around us did. Their trust in us to be responsible speaks volumes and we will forever be grateful.”
And that allowed Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field to be a beacon of hope for people looking for a return to normalcy.
“With everything going on in this world, we were just extremely happy to give these kids an opportunity to play baseball,” Post 218 AA Manager Todd Kleekamp said. “Kent Getsee put in a lot of work to get this season going, which shouldn’t be overlooked. As a coach I’m passionate about the game, but more importantly the kids. I’m extremely happy we got to give some baseball.”
Taking Charge
Getsee, who managed the Washington Post 218 Junior Legion to the 2019 state runner-up position, was scheduled to lead the Washington Senior Legion team in 2020.
However, COVID-19 threw a monkey wrench into those plans.
MSHSAA called off its entire spring season before any high school teams were able to play a single game. Colleges stopped play early in their seasons.
In April, the American Legion announced it would not sanction playoffs beyond the state level.
In the middle of May, the Missouri Department followed suit, however instructions were given out in how to proceed in forming local organizations. Getsee was one of those who took notes.
Getsee is not someone who bends to the situation. At the age of 18, he was a professional Jai Alai player in Miami. When his son Zack got into American Legion baseball, Getsee led the Post 218 Freshman team to the state tournament in his first season.
Twice, Getsee has managed regional champions, 2005 and 2016. The team came close to winning the regional title in 2015 as well.
This year, he was named to replace the retired Mike Gardner as manager of the Senior team.
When the Missouri American Legion season was shut down, Getsee burned up phone lines to make contact with other programs to play games.
Soon, over 40 teams at three different levels were making arrangements to play in what came to be called the COVID Baseball League. It turned out to be more of a loose affiliation of teams as there were no set schedules or postseason championship.
Washington, Union, Pacific, New Haven and Sullivan were among the Franklin County cities which fielded teams for the league. The Dutzow-based Midwest Rage, Rhineland and Warrenton also had teams.
The teams played as many, or as few games as each wanted. Teams from southwestern Illinois all the way to Hannibal, Jefferson City, Festus and Ste. Genevieve faced off against local squads this year.
Things were odd at the start. There was no home plate umpire during the first phase of reopening. Social distancing was a major rule. Players spaced out as much as possible in the dugouts. Fans were stretched all the way to the foul poles at times.
Following games, there were no handshakes, but teams yelled, “good game!” at each other from near the dugouts.
Results
Getsee’s Washington AAA team played 31 games, winning 26.
“I cannot say how proud of all of our coaches, families and players I am,” Getsee said. “This was a very uncertain year from the outset, and it was the dedication of our coaches up and down the program, the families who took on the risk of not only allowing their sons to play, but working in the concessions or announcer’s booth when times were very uncertain. They all felt the same inner desire to find something normal for our lives, and I think as a group we accomplished that.”
The Washington AA team of Todd Kleekamp ended with a 24-4-2 mark.
“Our program always has held our boys to high expectations,” Kleekamp said. “Even without playoffs, our goal was to educate these boys about the game and teach them some life lessons along the way. We only lost four games, and I’m super proud of that. I think the boys learned a lot, and hopefully they will carry on those tools into their upcoming high schools’ seasons and beyond.”
Joe Kopmann’s Washington A squad posted a 20-11 mark.
“Having a season this summer meant a lot to the boys since they didn’t have a chance to play high school ball,” Kopmann said. “This summer gave them the opportunity to play and be with their friends. We ended up at 20-11, not bad for not knowing if we were going to play.”
Union had four teams, including two A-level squads. Pacific and New Haven both had two teams.
Pacific’s AA team was 16-8-1 and ended with a 28-inning shutout streak. The Pacific A squad was 17-7.
Pacific’s A team was a formidable opponent as well.
“We were excited to have the opportunity to play baseball this summer,” Pacific A Manager Ryan Carter said. “Without a high school season we learned we could not take these opportunities lightly. Our goal was to be in every game and for the most part we were. We gave ourselves a chance to win every game. Most importantly, I thought we improved in every aspect of the game throughout the season. I believe we were taking steps forward in our development (rather) than steps back.”
Union played all games on the road due to city restrictions and construction at Wildcat Ballpark. The AAA team was 8-5 while the AA team was 5-4-1.
“I enjoyed the summer baseball experience this year in that it allowed us to finally get some games in together and for the most part our teams were focused more on fun than winning,” Ryan Bailey, who led Union’s overall program, said.
“It was great,” Travis Griffin, one of the Union field managers, said. “A lot of seniors saw their last year in high school cut short, which was also going to be their last opportunity to take the field and play baseball with the guys they grew up playing with. So, to be able to give them the opportunity to do that was worth it.”
Union AA Manager Mark Beckman said his team focused on playing the game.
“Our only goal for this season was for the kids to play hard and have fun,” Beckman said. “We wanted the kids to just enjoy being on the field again after missing out on the high school season.”
The Union 15A team finished at 5-8-1 while the 14A team, one of the youngest in the league, went 2-11. The 14A squad closed out with a two-game winning streak.
The Rage, a team new to playing the local Legion squads, finished at 19-7-1.
“I thought we did well,” Rage Manager Doug Kampschroeder said. “We had no idea what to expect going in. Without having played against a lot of these teams before, you always hope to do well, but overall, I think we fared extremely well on the season.”
No Place Like Home
Even in a normal year, Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field is a hive of activity as teams usually lineup to make trips to Washington. This year, the log of games seemed even longer with many teams unable to host competition at their own home fields.
Getsee said just to host so many games took a lot of extra effort.
Two important people didn’t wear uniforms. Lisa Kleekamp and Jamie Getsee helped to make things run behind the scenes.
“I’d like to thank Lisa Kleekamp for countless hours of safely putting together a concession stand our program is accustomed to and proud to have,” Getsee said. “We have so many wonderful people in our program, it is impossible to thank them all, but hopefully they all know how much we appreciate them.”
Getsee said his wife, Jamie, played many important roles.
“Jamie is the supportive wife knowing just how much this program has given us and our family,” he said. “Like all years she handled the Post 218 Baseball finances, but this particular year, touching every single dollar bill that comes through the program, added another layer of difficulty. Without complaint, she just handles it. So many parts to this and yet somehow we pull it together. We’re lucky that way I guess.”
On the field, Getsee was supported by a veteran coaching staff. His AAA team had Phillip Kleekamp, Aaron Miller, Rick Aholt and Mic Fox.
“Personally I’d like to thank Coach Kleekamp, Coach Miller, Coach Aholt and Coach Fox for being 100 percent in and supportive,” Getsee said. “In a year where we were not playing for a championship, they dug in and worked hard to make our AAA players all they could be.”
The coaches were right there along with the players in making sure the field was ready for the next game.
Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field seemed to be Getsee’s second home as he put major time into helping keep it playable through the changing Missouri summer weather.
It was common to see Kleekamp and his daughter Lily dragging the infield after games while his son, Jack, had a rake.
Players and coaches from all of the Post 218 teams chipped in at Ronsick Field. That played out for other home teams around the region. Much of that work went unrecognized.
Getsee knows COVID-19 isn’t beaten yet. A surge in area cases happened following the end of the season.
“We certainly have some challenging times ahead of us before we are out of the woods with this, but we hope this season has served as some sort of template that these games can go on and for people to enjoy what is in front of them now and not take tomorrow for granted,” Getsee said.