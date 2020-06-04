After a search, Union High School has found its next volleyball head coach.
And, she was already on the program’s staff.
Khloe Getman has been hired as the next Union Lady ’Cats leader, following Kelli Bailey. Bailey left Union to take a teaching and volleyball coaching position at her alma mater, Bourbon High School.
Getman also will be leading her former high school this fall.
“As an alumna of Union High School, I am elated to be able to continue coaching at Union High School and try to make a positive impact,” Getman said.
Getman has been an assistant coach with the Lady ’Cats since the 2017 season. She was the JV coach in 2017 and 2018 and served as a volunteer last fall.
“My experience at UHS the past three years has been wonderful,” Getman said. “The coaches, players and administration all welcomed me enthusiastically and made my transition into the program easy and enjoyable. I have truly loved coaching with Kelli Bailey for the past three years and I am anxious for my next transition into the varsity coaching position.”
Getman served as a volunteer assistant coach with St. Francis Borgia Regional in 2016.
She coached at Immaculate Conception Grade School in Union starting in 2006, leading middle school girls and boys.
Getman also has club coaching experience at the 11s, 12s and 13s levels.
Getman knows she has a challenge. Union went 5-20-2 last fall and a number of factors helped to add to Union’s strain. Multiple starters from the 2018 season were not able to play and the team got elevated from Class 3 to Class 4.
Getman said there have been positives and she looks to build upon those.
“Although our record the past few years says differently, we have had success on and off the court,” Getman said. “The girls have worked through unexpected changes and adversity all while maintaining strong relationships and positive attitudes.”
Getman hopes to be able to continue the work of recent seasons, while bringing additional success in 2020.
“I plan to work to strengthen our knowledge of game play and mental toughness,” Getman said. “We have struggled in the past to maintain a competitive level of play while keeping composure when things got tough. I hope that through hard work on and off the court, we can build not only our fundamental skills, but our mental approach to the game.”
Overall, Getman hopes to build an environment where the players can help to motivate each other to achieve.
“I want my players to have a drive to push themselves and their teammates to be better and I plan to do this by creating an atmosphere that demands hard work, self-motivation, and a competitive spirit,” Getman said.