Getting through a door often requires a set of keys.
The Gateway City Elite Lions (2-1) had the right set Saturday as Arlandus Keyes unlocked the door to a victory in the consolation final of St. Francis Borgia Regional’s annual Turkey Tournament, scoring 30 points in a 64-57 victory over Washington (1-2).
Keyes took over the game in the second half, scoring 20 of his 30 points in the final two periods.
Gateway Elite led the Blue Jays, 15-13, after one quarter and 24-23 at halftime.
The lead changed hands six times in the third quarter before Keyes ended the period on an individual 8-0 run to give the Lions a 41-34 lead going into the final eight minutes.
There were two more lead changes in the fourth quarter. Washington last led with less than four minutes to play as Alex Zanin intercepted a pass near the Gateway three-point arc and scored a layup in transition, drawing a foul from Keyes in the process to complete a three-point play.
When Washington needed a big play in the contest, it was usually either Zanin, a senior guard, or junior forward Mark Hensley who came up with it.
“I thought our kids did a great job, going back and forth, back and forth,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “When we did take the lead, and they called a timeout with about 3:53 left in the game, our kids kind of acted like they’d won the game. We told them, ‘The game’s not over right now. It’s great to have the intensity, but we’ve got to step back on the floor,’ and we didn’t have the same intensity when we stepped back out there.”
Zanin was selected to represent Washington on the all-tournament team.
“He’s done a great job,” Young said. “He’s not really a true point guard, and he’s been thrown into that point guard spot and not even since Day One. Maybe a week ago, we decided he needed to be our point guard, attacking the basket, and he’s done a great job of that.”
Zanin’s three-point play gave Washington a 48-46 lead, but Keyes answered at the other end with a three-pointer from the wing for the final lead change of the night.
Zanin finished the game with a team high of 18 points. He made eight rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Hensley knocked through 13 points with nine rebounds, three assists and one steal.
Sam Paule contributed 10 points with three rebounds and one steal.
Ryan Jostes posted seven points, six rebounds and one assist.
Chase Merryman finished with five points, five rebounds, six assists and one steal.
Todd Bobo chipped in four points, three rebounds and one assist.
Ian Junkin and Kaner Young each made a rebound.
Following Keyes’ 30-point night for the Lions, Evan Bland notched 15 points.
Other scorers included Darrion Sutton (eight points), Andrew Hall (six), Dominic Darst (three) and Seth Penney (one).
Washington will play Tuesday in a rematch of the tournament’s first round against Union at 7 p.m. in the back half of a girls-boys home doubleheader.