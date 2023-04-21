Sullivan ace Drake Gawer was nearly perfect Monday.
Gawer pitched a no-hitter in a 10-0 Four Rivers Conference home win for Sullivan (7-4, 2-2) over St. Clair (6-5, 2-2).
St. Clair’s only baserunner came on a first-inning walk taken by Anthony Broeker.
Sullivan scored two runs in the first inning, two more in the second and six in the fourth, completing the game in five innings.
Jayden Fitzgerald pitched the full game for the Bulldogs. In four innings, he allowed10 runs (seven earned) on 11 hits and three walks.
Fitzgerald notched two strikeouts.
Mitchell Garner went 3-3 for the Eagles with three singles, a stolen base, two runs scored and one RBI.
Gawer doubled, singled and drove in two runs.
Chase Blue singled twice, stole a base, scored twice and drove in a run.
Cambrian Koch doubled and drove in two.
Gavin Schmidt singled, walked and scored two runs.
Lucas Parsons singled and walked.
Seth Valley singled, stole and scored.
Nolan Ulrich walked, was hit by a pitch and scored.
Dayton Skaggs scored a run.
St. Clair is home Thursday, hosting Union in another Four Rivers Conference matchup at 4:30 p.m.
