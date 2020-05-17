With two of the area’s three swim teams already canceling for the 2020 season, the Gateway Swimming and Diving League has followed suit.
There will be no Gateway Swimming and Diving League meets during the summer of 2020, it was announced this week.
The league, which has over 30 teams from around the St. Louis area, has ended official competition for this season during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prior to the league’s announcement, both the Washington Swim Team and the Union Swim Team had halted activities for 2020. Both teams, which swim in municipal pools, were halted when their respective home pools decided not to open for the 2020 season.
Washington has opted to get an early start in its new pool process. The city of Washington is replacing the current pool and will use the summer to start on demolition of the old pool and construction of the new one.
That left the Stingrays without a home pool.
Union will not open its pool this summer, leaving the Squids homeless as well.
Pacific was the only area team still open to competing prior to the league’s announcement. A decision on whether or not the Pacific pool will open is expected to be announced Tuesday, according to the team.
At current time, the Pacific Swim Team announced on its website that it’s possible there could be practice time or small intrasquad meets if the Pacific pool is allowed to open and safety conditions can be met.