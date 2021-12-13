Despite a fourth quarter surge, the Lady Bulldogs were not able to complete a comeback at home Thursday.
St. Clair (1-4) trailed 26-8 at halftime in girls basketball action against Gateway Legacy Christian (1-2), with the final score ending at 43-41.
After three periods, the score stood at 40-12.
The Lady Bulldogs outpointed Gateway in the final period, 29-3.
Statistics were not available at deadline.
St. Clair plays at the Linn Holiday Tournament next week, taking on the host school Monday at 7:30 p.m.