In like a lamb, out like a lion is typically a springtime reference.
The old adage, and its reverse, refer to the likelihood that the month of March will bring with it one kind of weather at the beginning and the polar opposite at the end of the month.
However, the adage could easily apply to the Gateway City Elite Lions (1-1) performance Friday at the St. Francis Borgia Regional Turkey Tournament, as the team went out like their namesake with a buzzer-beater to knock off Pacific (0-3), 57-54, in the consolation semifinals.
Pacific held a 15-13 lead after one quarter and a 32-25 advantage at halftime.
Gateway trimmed the lead slightly in the third period with Pacific still ahead, 48-43, going into the final eight minutes.
The Lions outpointed Pacific, 14-6, in the final quarter, which culminated with an in-bounds pass with 1.6 seconds left on the clock, finding Andrew Hall in the corner for the winning three-point shot as time expired.
Pacific’s junior forward, Quin Blackburn, posted a double-double in the contest with 14 points and 13 rebounds. He added one assist.
Nick Iliff led the scoring for the Indians with 15 points, adding six rebounds and one assist.
Jack Meyer posted 11 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Matt Reincke scored eight points with six rebounds and one assist.
Carter Myers finished with six points, six rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block.
Drex Blackburn, Logan Bonds and Xavian Cox made one rebound apiece.
Bonds added an assist.
Pacific concluded the tournament Saturday by defeating Owensville in the seventh-place game. The team next plays Friday, on the road at Hillsboro for a 7 p.m. tipoff.