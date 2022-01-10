Darrion Sutton scored with 12.5 seconds to play in overtime Tuesday, lifting the Gateway City Elite Lions to a 97-95 win over Union in the opening round of the 33rd Annual Owensville Boys Basketball Tournament.
“We just don’t play on defense,” Union Head Coach Chris Simmons said. “I don’t know how else to put it. We just don’t guard anybody. We can’t guard the ball and our help defense is slow. We gave up 97 points and it could have been a whole lot more.
“I thought we fought hard at the end. We had spurts where we played hard, but also spurts where we played very apologetic and afraid to make a mistake,” Simmons said. “It’s not our offense. It’s not what we’re doing on defense. We’ve just got to execute.”
The 192 combined points broke the tournament record of 174, set by Owensville and Sullivan in 1995, a 92-82 Owensville win.
Gateway City Elite (11-4) moved to Saturday’s championship game with the win. The third-seeded Lions also beat Pacific Monday during pool play.
Union (5-6), the second seed, played Pacific Thursday to close out pool play. The winner moves to Saturday’s third-place game while the loser plays for the consolation title Friday.
Union looked to seniors Kaden Motley and Collin Gerdel for leadership. Motley closed with 29 points, including five of Union’s 12 three-point baskets. Gerdel ended with 26.
Matthew Seely scored 14 points with four three-point baskets.
Tanner Hall knocked down three three-point shots for his nine points, all in the first quarter.
Ryan Rapert closed with eight points. Ozzie Smith scored five and Liam Hughes added four points.
Union went 9-15 from the free-throw line.
“If we ever can clean up our on-ball defense, and our help defense, we can play and win,” Simmons said. “We’ve got dig deep and figure out where we stand in terms of that. That’s the key for us.”
Arlandus Keyes led Gateway City Elite with 24 points, and was one of five Lions in double digits.
Sutton and Evan Bland both closed with 20 points. Sutton did that despite sitting out for much of the first half with three fouls. He didn’t pick up another one in the game.
“Sutton was a load late,” Simmons said. “Collin was fighting. It’s hard to get back on his spin move.”
Dominic Darst knocked down five of his team’s nine three-point baskets to close with 17 points.
Andrew Hall closed with 14 points.
Gateway City Elite attempted two free throws and missed both.
The game featured several momentum shifts. Gateway City Elite took a quick 10-3 lead, but Union fought back to tie it, 18-18, just over three minutes later. Union led after one quarter, 27-26.
Gateway City Elite got hot in the second quarter and built up a 50-44 advantage at the half.
The Lions led by as much as 12 points in the third quarter and it was 71-64 headed to the fourth.
Gerdel hit the tying shot with 5:51 to play, 75-75, but things were just getting interesting.
Gateway City Elite surged ahead again. Union finally caught up, 85-85, when Seely hit a three from the corner with 1:45 left in regulation.
Gerdel scored with 1:07 to play, giving Union an 87-85 lead. Sutton retied it with 49.5 seconds to go, 87-87.
Union set up for the last shot, but Bland stole the ball. Keyes just missed giving the Lions the win in regulation. His shot was released just after the horn.
In overtime, Smith gave Union the lead and Motley hit a three from the corner to give Union a 5-point lead. This time, the Lions had to chip back, getting a Sutton basket with 1:02 to play to make it 95-95.
Union again looked for the last shot, but a player control foul with 31.1 to go gave that chance to Gateway City Elite. Sutton found the basket with 0:12.2 to go and Union’s attempt at the other end missed.
“We’ve lost three games by two points or less,” Simmons said. “We’re right there on the verge. We talk about it coming down to three possessions. If we get one stop or a defensive rebound to keep them from scoring a million points and we win this one in regulation. I think our kids fight. We’ve just got to be quicker to the ball and quicker to the drive.”