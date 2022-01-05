The Pacific boys basketball Indians were unable to get even Monday.
In a rematch from November’s Turkey Tournament, Pacific (2-8), fell to the Gateway City Elite Homeschool Lions, 68-60, in the first round of pool play at the Owensville Tournament.
Pacific stifled the Lions in the first half as junior Quin Blackburn accumulated a first-half double-double. The Indians led, 16-10, after one quarter, and 31-19 at the intermission.
However, Gateway City Elite surged in the third quarter with a 29-point outburst, taking a five-point edge, 48-43, into the final period.
"We got off to a good start in the first half and played some great team defense," Pacific Head Coach Cody Bradfisch said. "However, the third quarter cost us last night. We got outscored, 29-12. We had some bad turnovers that led to transition layups for Gateway, and took some bad shots by rushing our offense. We have to find a way to bounce back and play well for four quarters on Thursday because we have a good Union team coming up."
The Lions had slightly more breathing room at the in this contest after edging the Indians on a last-second three-point shot in the first meeting.
Quin Blackburn powered the Indians to finish with 18 points, 17 rebounds, three assists and two blocks.
Jack Meyer added 16 points, including two triples in the first quarter.
Carter Myers contributed 12 points.
Drex Blackburn accumulated eight points.
Xavian Cox and Logan Bonds each finished with three points.
Arlandus Keyes, star of the Lions’ consolation run at the Turkey Tournament, led his squad with 16 points.
However, Gateway City Elite was about as balanced on the offensive side of the ball as possible with all five starters ending in double figures.
Darrion Sutton and Evan Bland both finished with 14 points.
Dominic Darst chipped in 13 points.
Andrew Hall rounded out the Lions’ scoresheet with 11 points.
The game opened the pool play side of the seven-team tournament, which pits No. 2 Union against the No. 3 Lions Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. The pool wraps with a Four Rivers Conference rematch between Union and Pacific Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
The other half of the tournament is played under a bracket format, in which top-seeded Fatima opened with an 82-38 victory over the host Dutchmen Monday.
In the other quarterfinal of the bracket side, No. 4 Steelville takes on No. 5 St. Clair Tuesday at 6 p.m.
The tournament is scheduled to concludewith games Friday and Saturday.