Gasconade County schools stood out Tuesday at the Owensville Cross Country Invitational.
Host Owensville won the varsity boys title with 75 points, and Hermann scored 44 points to win the girls division.
Union placed second in both races, scoring 81 points on the boys side and 77 points on the girls side.
“Although our times as a whole were not what the kids were expecting to achieve, I thought as a whole we achieved our goal of just going out and competing,” Union Head Coach Sarah Hurt said. “We talked about how this time of year, the time they achieve is not near as important as how they place, so that is our focus now. They went out and competed and did not give up positions and often moved up through the pack as a whole. We are excited for the conference meet next week, when we will race our full boys team.”
Rounding out the top five boys teams were Pacific (90), Steelville (97) and Fatima (134).
New Haven was seventh with 183 points, following Calvary Lutheran (160).
The rest of the boys teams were Battle (196), Rolla (219), South Callaway (226) and Sullivan (229).
On the girls side, Fatima (90), Sullivan (98) and Pacific (100) were the rest of the top five.
Other schools were Owensville (110), Lighthouse Prep Academy (172), New Haven (184) and Battle (197).
“It is always a challenging meet for us,” New Haven Head Coach John Tucker said. “The competition is strong, but we always seem to run slow there even though it is a relatively flat course. It’s hard to explain. There are a few sharp turns, which impact the runners’ ability to maintain a consistent pace, but other than that, it shouldn’t be that hard to run well there. I felt our runners worked hard, but the times were well off what we have been running.”
Boys
Union’s Gabe Hoekel was the individual boys varsity champion with a time of 17:06.77. Sullivan’s Aiden Kirk was second in 17:17.72. The two finished in the reverse order at last Tuesday’s Hermann Invitational.
“The standout performance was Gabe Hoekel, who blew the field away by about 200 meters,” Hurt said. “The front pack was very competitive, but Gabe ran smart and confident. He looked the best I have ever seen him, and I keep saying that from week to week. He is coming into his own at the right time. It was an exciting race, and the next three weeks are going to continue to be exciting for him.”
Both Union and Pacific had two runners in the top 10.
Pacific’s Nick Hunkins placed sixth in 17:54.66.
Union’s Bryson Pickard was seventh in 18:00.19.
Pacific’s Collin Haley ended ninth in 18:36.23.
Union’s other runners were Taylor Meyer (17th in 18:56.98), Lucas Hoekel (28th in 19:35.57), Ty Greenwalt (34th in 19:55.05) and Elias Neely (63rd in 23:02.26).
Pacific’s additional runners were Joseph Gebel (21st in 19:10.92), Dylan Stout (26th in 19:31.79), Benjamin Brunjes (35th in 19:55.79) and Noah Carrico (41st in 20:32.35).
New Haven’s runners were Logan Williams (18th in 18:57.82), Hunter Tallent (39th in 20:17.17), Charlie Roth (44th in 20:45.76), Andrew Rethemeyer (45th in 20:50.85), Jose Romo-Vazquez (52nd in 21:44.17), David Otten (54th in 21:56.85) and Ryan Steinbeck (57th in 22:08.67).
Girls
The top six runners were from Four Rivers Conference schools with Owensville’s Ilene Limberg winning at 20:16.57.
Hermann’s Amelia Uthlaut (20:45.17), Sullivan’s Emily Willman (21:03.08) and Hermann’s Morgan Miller (21:13.70) were next.
Union was paced by Anna Brakefield (fifth in 21:15.72) and Ella Coppinger (sixth in 21:20.93).
Pacific also had one runner in the top 10. Katie Prada was ninth in 21:59.70.
Union’s Kelsey Brake placed 11th in 22:22.88. Union’s additional runners were Abigail Spurgeon (32nd in 24:34.88), Emma Tucker (37th in 24:56.58) and Andie Holmes (84th in 36:23.89).
Pacific’s other runners were Rhyan Murphy (19th in 23:11.61), Amber Graf (20th in 23:13.42), Carly Vaughn (33rd in 24:37.20) and Riley Vaughn (45th in 25:31.28).
New Haven’s runners were Janelle Cronin (27th in 24:19.18), Emily Delgado (41st in 25:07), Sydney Grubb (47th in 25:59.19), Haleigh Nieman (57th in 26:56.28), Chloe Grater (60th in 27:21.90) and Lexi Yochim (67th in 29:37.52).