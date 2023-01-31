Owensville’s girls and Hermann’s boys reigned supreme at this year’s Hermann Basketball Tournaments.
Owensville’s girls and Hermann’s boys reigned supreme at this year’s Hermann Basketball Tournaments.
The Dutchgirls won Friday night’s championship game over Montgomery County, 50-48.
Hermann captured the boys tournament title, beating Montgomery County Saturday, 45-38.
Owensville’s Emma Daniels was selected most valuable player of the girls tournament while Hermann’s Parker Anderson was honored as the top boys player.
Also making the girls tournament first team were Owensville’s Camryn Caldwell, Battle’s Kaelyn Johnson, California’s Lauren Friedrich and Montgomery County’s Malia Rodgers.
Selected to the second team were New Haven’s Brenna Langenberg, Owensville’s Ali Daniels, Hermann’s Ava Hughes, California’s Hailey Rademan and Battle’s Tayla Robinson.
Joining Anderson on the boys first team were Montgomery County’s Tyler Erwin, St. James’ Peyton Gruver, Hermann’s Conner Coffey and Montgomery County’s Clayton Parker.
Named to the boys second team were Hermann’s Reese Rehmert, New Haven’s Andrew Noelke, St. Clair’s Jordan Rodrigue, St. James’ Blake Redburn and California’s Hayden Kilmer.
