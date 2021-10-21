Salvador Garcia scored two minutes into overtime Friday to lift the Union soccer Wildcats to a 2-1 victory over Fatima.
“It was a narrow victory,” Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said. “We didn’t have some of our guys. It was good to secure the win in overtime.”
Playing on a rainy night at Stierberger Stadium, Union (12-4) was able to prevail over the Comets.
“We couldn’t get away from the rain Thursday (against Winfield) or Friday,” Fennessey said.
Peyton Hall assisted on Union’s game-winning goal.
“Peyton had the ball on his foot, and he found Sal working the back post run,” Fennessey said. “He was able to get the overtime winner. Salvador was excited. He had a rough night.”
Union never trailed in the game but was tied with Fatima for most of the night.
Union got a goal from Isaiah Cojocaru 10 minutes into the game with an assist by Garcia, but Fatima tied it before the half ended.
“Salvador was on the right side, and he found Isaiah making a run down the middle,” Fennessey said. “Once we scored early, I thought we would keep it going.”
The second half was scoreless.
Eddie Luta played in goal, making 12 saves over 82 minutes.
“Eddie stepped into goal with Cooper Bailey out of town,” Fennessey said. “He did a good job. Noah Elbert, Ardell Young and Lucas Hoekel played well. Dillon McDuffie came off the bench and gave us a lot of hard minutes.”
Fennessey said it’s a huge week for the Wildcats. Union plays Tuesday at Sullivan and Thursday at home against Pacific in two key Four Rivers Conference matches. Union beat Sullivan but lost to Pacific in the first round of FRC games. Sullivan recently defeated Pacific on penalty kicks.
Union then plays Saturday at Columbia Rock Bridge, taking on Jefferson City at 11:30 a.m. and Rock Bridge at 4:45 p.m.