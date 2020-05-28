All of the scoring came in the third inning Friday.
Opening pool play at the Washington Post 218 Memorial Weekend AA Tournament, Pacific (0-1) was outscored 6-1 by the Gamers 2 (1-0).
Pacific committed two errors in the game, including one with the bases loaded in the bottom of the third.
“We went up 1-0 in the third inning against the Gamers and then it was kind of like a snowball effect,” Pacific Manager Nathan Bruns said. “Before you know it, it’s 6-1.”
Pacific pushed its run across the plate after Faolin Kreienkamp and Tyler Anderson each walked with one out in the frame. Kreienkamp then stole third and scored on a fielder’s choice.
Pacific had four hits in the game, all singles, by Anderson, Ian Groom, Jack Meyer and Carter Myers.
Weston Kulick and Stephen Loeffel both reached on walks as well.
Meyer was credited with a run batted in.
Anderson started for Pacific and allowed five runs, four earned, in 2.1 innings pitched. He allowed three hits and three walks to go along with four strikeouts.
Tanner Biedenstein threw 1.2 innings in relief and allowed one run on three hits and walk with one strikeout.
Sam Knotts finished the final two innings on the mound. He allowed no hits and two walks while striking out four.
The Gamers 2 put together six hits — a double and five singles. The team drew six walks and stole one base.
Pacific went on to finish 0-2-1 in pool play.