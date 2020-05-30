Different opponent, different result.
Taking on a different Gamers squad, the Washington Post 218 AAA baseball team suffered its first defeat of the season Tuesday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, falling 8-3 to the Gamers 17 Blue team.
“I’d rather lose 8-3 to a good team than clobber a team 10-0, so they made us better in the early going,” Washington Manager Kent Getsee said. “If this was later in the season, and we clean it up on the field, we may see a different result.”
Last Tuesday, Washington defeated the Gamers 17 Gray team, 1-0. Another game against that squad was rained out Thursday.
Washington took an early lead with the first run in the bottom of the opening inning. The Gamers came back with three runs in the fourth, but Washington tied it in the bottom of that inning.
The games went on top for good in the fifth with three more runs and then added two in the top of the sixth.
“We knew exactly what we would see,” Washington Manager Kent Getsee said. “They have some live arms that are headed to big time schools, but we were unfazed by that. We’re keeping things in perspective at the moment.”
Washington made four errors in the game and the Gamers were able to take advantage of every miscue. Only four of the runs were earned.
“We have to get going so to speak with playing consistently,” Getsee said. “We had not been on a field in a week and prior to that for many months, so reading too much into it would be a mistake on our part. We had some misplays in our warmup and I could see we weren’t sharp, but the only way to handle it is going right through it.”
Washington also left seven runners on base.
“We stranded seven guys, which is another sign that we just need more games,” Getsee said. “In fairness, that Gamers Blue team is one of the better teams in the area and are a quality opponent for us.”
Both teams had strict pitching limits in place and none of the 10 who went to the mound threw more than 45 pitches. Nine of the pitchers were under 40 pitches and six hurlers had less than 30 pitches.
“We are still shaping our arms and pitching,” Getsee said. “We’ve got to be careful with these guys and if that means taking a loss in protection of them in the early going we are not concerned with it. The pitchers need more command and that comes with hill time. We were behind in the majority of the batters, which allowed them to tee off and put pressure on our defense. That too, will shore up with time.”
Brandon Stahlman got the start and went three innings, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out a pair.
Caleb Kleekamp followed and he took the loss. Over an inning, he allowed six runs (four earned) on three hits, three walks and a hit batter.
Brayden Mayer pitched two innings, allowing two unearned runs on two hits and a walk. He fanned one.
Tristan Molitor finished out, allowing a walk and a hit batter while striking out two in one inning.
Offensively, Washington had singles from Stahlman, Cody Tuepker, Sam Heggemann and Levi Weber.
“Brandon Stahlman and Sam Heggemann continue to put some good at-bats together against quality opponents, which is great to see,” Getsee said.
Zac Coulter drew two walks. Jack Czeschin, Joe Hackmann, Blain Tuepker and Weber each walked once. Cody Tuepker was hit by a pitch.
Bryce Mayer contributed a sacrifice fly and Czeschin stole a base.
Czeschin, Coulter and Sam Glosemeyer scored the runs. Stahlman, Bryce Mayer and Heggemann had the RBIs.
Cole Koonce, the fourth Gamers pitcher of the night, was the winner. He pitched two innings.
AJ Esker started for the Gamers and went an inning. He was followed by Cashen Schranz, Tyler Gilmer, Koonce, Nick Moten and Cam’Ron McCoy.
Markell Dixon had two of the six hits for the Gamers. Hermann’s TJ Racherbaumer doubled along with Aaron Moss.
Joe Siervo and Collin Brueggemann singled.
Moss scored twice. Siervo and Dixon each drove in two runs.