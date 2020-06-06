Been there, done that.
For the second meeting of the season, the Gamers 15 Gray team defeated Washington’s A program last Friday night at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
And, for the second meeting in a row, the score was 13-3.
Washington fell to 0-3 on the season with the loss.
The Gamers set the tone early in the outing, scoring six times in the top of the first and once in the second.
Washington scored a run in the third. The Gamers added four more in the fourth while Washington scored twice.
The Gamers ended the game early after scoring twice in the top of the fifth and then holding in the bottom of the frame.
Each side had six hits in the game. Washington made five errors.
The Gamers drew nine walks to Washington’s one. Washington pitchers also hit three batters.
Zach Mort, Ian Junkin, Kabren Koelling, Tanner McPherson, Aden Pecka and Drew Bunge had one hit apiece for Post 218.
McPherson added a walk and Mort stole a base.
Mort, Koelling and McPherson scored the runs.
Drew Bunge had two RBIs. Junkin drove in the other run.
Jacob Weidle started for Washington and went two innings, taking the loss. He allowed seven runs (six earned) on six hits, two walks and a hit batter. He struck out a pair.
Devon Deckelman was next, going 1.2 innings. He gave up four unearned runs on four walks and two hit batters. Deckelman struck out one.
Ryan Weidle pitched an inning, allowing two unearned runs on three walks. He struck out one.
Grant Trentmann got the final out on three pitches.
Post 218 is hosting a tourney this weekend.