Joe Kopmann’s Washington A baseball team will be happy to see a different opponent.
For the second game in a row, a Gamers squad from St. Louis defeated the Washington squad Tuesday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
Tuesday’s game against the Gamers 15 Blue team ended in a 14-0 win for the visitors.
Washington lost last Wednesday to the Gamers 15 Gray, 13-3.
“I don’t know how many different Gamers teams there are,” Kopmann said. “They have some really good pitching and solid all-around game.”
In Tuesday’s nightcap of a two-level doubleheader, the Gamers got a run in the first and added three more in the third. The Gamers scored once in the fourth, three times in the sixth and six runs in the top of the seventh.
The Gamers posted 12 hits and made no errors. Washington made two errors.
The Post 218 squad had three hits in the game, two from Kabren Koelling. Grant Trentmann recorded the other hit.
Washington drew six walks with Peyton Straatmann getting two to lead the way. Tanner McPherson, Justin Mort, Devon Deckelman and Casey Olszowka each walked once.
Noah Hendrickson was hit by a pitch. Zach Mort sacrificed.
“With only two practices, our hitters are still looking to find their groove, especially against the pitching of the Gamers,” Kopmann said.
Kopmann said there was some good defense as well.
“Shortstop Sam Paule made a nice diving catch on a line drive early in the game to pace our defense,” Kopmann said. “Our pitchers just need more work throwing against live hitting. They haven’t thrown against hitters since early spring.”
Washington used three pitchers in the game.
Drew Bunge started and took the loss. He went 2.1 innings, allowing four runs (two earned) on one hit, two walks and three hit batters. He struck out two.
Weston Meyer tossed the next three innings, allowing four runs on seven hits and one walk. He struck out five.
Koelling pitched the last 1.2 innings, allowing six runs on four hits, two walks and a hit batter.
Danny Lindsey started and went two innings, allowing a walk and striking out four. He earned the win.
Jackson Budzinski, Garrett Schearer and Trenton Cookerly followed. Budzinski pitched one inning. The others each pitched two innings.
Baden Hackworth led the offense with three hits, including a double and a home run. He scored two runs with five RBIs and a walk.
Aidan Houseworth had two hits with three runs and three RBIs. Parker Guthrie scored three times.