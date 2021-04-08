Fighting from behind, the Union soccer Lady ’Cats earned a 3-2 win over Ft. Zumwalt West Friday at Stierberger Stadium as part of the Union Champions Shootout.
“We knew it was going to be a competitive game, and they didn’t disappoint,” Union Head Coach Matt Fennesey said.
For the second game in a row, Union (5-1) gave up a goal in the opening minute. This time, Grace Bray was the benefactor, finding the net after an intercepted clearance pass just 26 seconds into the game and giving Ft. Zumwalt West (3-1-1) the early lead.
“They came out right away and attacked,” Fennessey said. “They caught us off guard with the quick switch, and their girl finished in the back of the net.”
Union fought back. Senior Emily Gaebe, playing a different role in this game, scored with 33:27 to play in the half.
“I was happy with the way we answered,” Fennessey said. “Emily had a nice goal from the left side. Coming back and answering was big. We have been looking at getting a better start, and today was encouraging.”
Fennessey shifted players around for this match, and Gaebe was placed at a forward position after playing midfield for the first part of the campaign.
“We’re messing around with things and trying to figure out what works best for us,” Fennessey said. “We had Emily in that holding spot. She was still getting looks. She scored 10 goals from that position. For the rest of our team, we needed to settle in a little bit and get back to what was normal for us. We did today.”
Union took the lead, 2-1, when freshman Mya Minor scored with 27:59 to play in the half.
The lead lasted until 19:40 remained in the half. Ashlyn Nichols scored on a long free kick for the Lady Jaguars.
Union retook the lead with 3:39 to play in the half. Gaebe scored her second of the game.
After an active first half, the game was quiet in the second half. Although both teams had chances, neither scored in the final 40 minutes.
Senior Kaitlyn Hobson, sophomore Addison Williford and freshman Briseyda Ballou assisted on the Union goals.
“Briseyda played all 80 minutes at left back tonight, and she did a great job,” Fennessey said. “She’s learning on the scene. Ft. Zumwalt West has some great players on its team, and she was able to step up and play for us.”
Nichols assisted on Bray’s opening goal.
Marisa Shollenberger played in goal for Union, saving eight shots.
“Logan (Baeres) and Maliyah (Minor) stepped up big time in the middle and played a lot of minutes,” Fennessey said. “Ella Missey did a good job coming in. Marisa made some nice saves in goal when we needed her to. Emma (Cloud) did a nice job at the sweeper position staying back there and really controlling the backfield when she needed to. It was a great team win for us.”
Fennessey also praised the play of freshman Mia Smith.
Madeline Lotspiech was in goal for Ft. Zumwalt West, making six saves.