Jumping out to a 4-0 lead, the Union soccer Lady ’Cats held on Saturday afternoon to beat Holt, 4-2.
The win gave Union (6-1) two victories in the Union Champions Shootout.
“We played two tough teams,” Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said. “Holt’s a quality team, and Ft. Zumwalt West is a team that I think is going to do a lot of good things this year. Coming out of here 2-0 feels pretty good for the team.”
Holt (1-3) gave Union problems early in the game. The Lady Indians also lost to Lafayette Saturday in the event.
“It was a little bit of a slow start,” Fennessey said. “Holt came out with a formation, which gave us trouble. We got it switched up near the end of the first half, and things started to be a bit easier and flow for us. They’re a quality team, and they weren’t giving us a whole lot on the offensive end until we switched things up.”
The Lady ’Cats grabbed the early lead on a goal by sophomore Addison Williford with 29:09 to go in opening half. She scored after a rebound from a shot by senior Emily Gaebe.
She came into the game after freshman Mya Minor was shaken up early in the game.
“Addison is a sophomore, and we’re expecting a lot of things out of her,” Fennessey said. “She goes in and plays hard. I think she is going to be a person we rely on a lot. It’s good to have quality people coming off the bench. Many of our players off the bench played 30 minutes, and they held the line.”
Union went up 2-0 when Gaebe netted her first goal of the game, third of the shootout, late in the opening half. The goal came after a scramble in the box.
“Emily does what she does,” Fennessey said. “Just put her up there as a target and let her do her thing. She draws so much attention that it helps out players around her and creates things.”
Union led 2-0 at the half. In the second half, the Lady ’Cats quickly added to the advantage.
Gaebe netted her second goal of the game just 2:33 into the second half.
Gaebe completed her natural hat trick with a header goal 5:01 into the second half. Senior Maddie Helling took the free kick for the assist.
“We were able to switch up the formation right before the half ended,” Fennessey said. “Adding that extra center midfielder really helped us get a little more possession and be able to control the midfield. We scored pretty fast in the second half, and we felt pretty good at that point. Our defense was playing pretty strong.”
Holt came back. With 22:40 to play, Grace Ratica placed a long free kick under the crossbar to put Holt onto the scoreboard.
“We’ve got to stop giving up the silly fouls,” Fennessey said. “We made a foul at the top of the box where they got a free kick. It was a foul which didn’t need to happen. We’ve got to do a better job of limiting the silly fouls.”
With four seconds to play, Sami Lacke scored for the Lady Indians on a scramble in front of the net.
Fennessey said Raegan Brueggemann and Ella Missey were key contributors off the bench in this game.