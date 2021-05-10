Tuesday night was a first for the Union Lady ’Cats soccer program.
Union (16-2) won at home against Webster Groves (3-9), 4-1.
Previously, the Lady ’Cats had met Webster Groves seven times with the results coming out as six losses and a tie.
Originally scheduled as an away game, plans changed amid Tuesday’s weather implications, and the game was moved to Stierberger Stadium.
Among familiar confines and eager to put points on the board after being shut out for the first time all season in their last outing, the Lady ’Cats struck first in the 25th minute on a corner kick.
“We wanted to get on the scoresheet early, and we did,” Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said. “Once that first goal went in, you could really see the pressure come off. The second and third goals came soon after that.”
Emily Gaebe scored all four Union goals and completed a hat trick in the first half.
“She played really well,” Fennessey said. “She was hungry to get back on the scoring path. She scored three different ways. She scored on a corner kick. Her third goal was just a great volley out of the air to beat the keeper.”
Gaebe twice scored on breakaway opportunities as well.
Kaitlyn Hobson, Emma Cloud, Maliyah Minor and Addison Williford were each credited with an assist.
The score stood at 3-0 going into halftime. Webster Groves was able to get on the scoreboard via a penalty kick.
Fennessey praised defenders Logan Baeres, Briseyda Ballou, Cloud and Aubrie Golus for their work on the back line.
“We held a Webster team we had never beat off the scoresheet except for that penalty kick,” Fennessey said. “After they scored, Sydney Ransom had a couple of nice saves to keep it 3-1 and help keep the pressure off of us.”
Gaebe’s final score came with less than five minutes left in the second half.
Union is scheduled to end the week with a home matchup Friday against Washington at 6:45 p.m.