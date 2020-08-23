Washington teams will have a new conference rival to adjust to this fall.
Francis Howell North joins the Gateway Athletic Conference Central this season as Timberland, a Central member for the past two seasons, returns to the GAC South.
GAC divisions are determined by enrollment with the largest schools in the South division and the smallest in the North division. The last division shake-up saw Holt move to the South division in 2018, swapping places with Timberland.
Timberland has been a force in the conference, pulling in at least a share of 10 conference titles in two years — a number that could have been even higher had the spring 2020 season not been lost due to COVID-19.
“I think all the St. Charles County schools have great programs, so I can’t see it being anything other than a swap versus an advantage or disadvantage to have Francis Howell North over Timberland,” Washington Activities Director Bill Deckelman said.
Perhaps the team the change will impact the most in conference play is Lady Jays volleyball, who split the season series with Timberland each of the past two seasons.
In 2018, both Washington and Timberland finished 9-1 in the conference and split the league title.
Then, last season, Timberland again went 9-1 in league play while the Lady Jays were 8-2, ending a seven-year streak where Washington held at least a share of the GAC Central championship.
The Lady Jays will attempt to begin a new title streak this season under new Head Coach Lindsay Meyer.
Francis Howell North’s volleyball Lady Knights have been around the .500 mark the past two seasons with a 17-15-1 record in 2018 and a 14-15-1 mark in 2019.
Washington last played the Lady Knights on the volleyball court in 2015, earning a two-set sweep at the St. Francis Borgia Regional Tournament.
On the gridiron, the football Blue Jays defeated Timberland at home last year, 12-7, but suffered a 41-7 road loss to the Wolves in 2018.
Football Head Coach Derick Heflin and the Blue Jays are familiar with both teams, having played Howell North as a nonleague opponent annually since 2012.
Washington has won its last two meetings with the Knights, 46-28, at Scanlan Stadium in 2018 and 22-21 on the road at Howell North last fall.
Since 2012, the two teams are even at 4-4 in head-to-head play.
The Blue Jays add Francis Howell Central and Union to the schedule as nonleague opponents this year while Howell North replaces Timberland in the league schedule.
“We have played Francis Howell North for the past four seasons, so it won’t be that big of a change for us,” Heflin said. “We have added Francis Howell Central to the schedule. That will be a new opponent that will give us a different look and hopefully help us to prepare to meet our goals this season.”
Timberland’s softball Lady Wolves were able to defeat every team in the GAC Central in 2018 save Washington, which made a 10-0 run in league play that year and handed Timberland its only two conference losses.
However, Timberland earned a three-way split of the softball league title in 2019 along with Ft. Zumwalt East and Ft. Zumwalt South.
“Both programs have traditionally been very strong,” Washington softball Head Coach Phillip King said. “Timberland was a little better last year than FHN, however, it changes every year depending on who graduated and what the freshman class looks like. Personally, growing up in the FHN area, it is nice to compete against them, and play at their place.”
The Lady Knights completed the 2019 season with a 7-20 record and went 5-21 in 2018.
The Lady Jays have not played Howell North since a 9-0 loss at the Howell Central Invitational in 2017.
Timberland won the GAC Central meet in cross country on the boys side in both 2018 and 2019 while the Lady Wolves won the 2018 title before Washington’s Lady Jays reclaimed the top spot in the conference in 2019.
The Lady Wolves were conference champions in girls golf last fall as well.
The only fall sports where Timberland did not claim at least one league title in the past two seasons were boys soccer and boys swimming.
The swimming Wolves finished second in the conference in 2019 and third in 2018.
On the soccer pitch, the Wolves finished one game off the pace for the league title in 2018 and finished in the middle of the pack at 5-4-1 in 2019.
While Timberland did not claim any league titles in two winter seasons in the GAC Central, three of the Wolves team titles came from the 2019 spring season where Timberland split the baseball championship with Wentzville Liberty and won sole possession of the league titles in girls soccer and girls track.