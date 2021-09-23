Off to the races from the start, the Ft. Zumwalt North Panthers started their quest for another GAC Central championship Friday at Washington.
The Blue Jays (2-2, 0-1) answered the Panthers’ first score, which came 20 seconds into the contest, but Zumwalt North (1-3, 1-0) scored the final seven touchdowns without a response to top Washington, 56-7.
Despite coming in with an 0-3 record, the Panthers looked like the defending conference champions should.
Zumwalt North has won the past two GAC Central football titles outright and at least a share of the conference crown in each of the past seven seasons.
“I’m not going to make any excuses,” Washington Head Coach Derick Heflin said. “They were just better than us. It is what it is. We’re going to go back and get better for next week.”
The Panthers’ losses came at the hands of Battle (2-1), Francis Howell (3-1) and Timberland (3-1).
After taking the opening kickoff down to the Washington 30, the Panthers got on the scoreboard on the first play from scrimmage with a 30-yard touchdown run by Chris Reckel.
Washington took four minutes to drive down the field and answer with a five-yard touchdown run by Evan Gaither to knot the score up at 7-7.
The tie was short-lived as DJ Jones ran the ensuing kickoff back for a touchdown.
A couple of Washington turnovers in the first half aided the Panthers in building a 28-7 halftime lead. Zumwalt North added two scores in the third quarter and two in the fourth to close things out.
The punctuating score came on a blocked punt recovery. In total, the Panthers scored twice on special teams, four times through the air and twice on the ground.
Even in the rare instance where the Panthers did not execute as planned, things still managed to fall their way, as evidenced by Miles Weddington’s 89-yard receiving score in the fourth quarter off a deflected screen pass that bounced right to him.
“The kid missed his block and was just standing there,” Heflin said.
Statistics
Gaither had the most prosperous offensive effort for the Jays, rushing 18 times for 67 yards and a score. He added a nine-yard reception.
Quarterback Camden Millheiser carried 15 times for 66 yards. As a passer, he went 1-5 for nine yards with one interception.
Landon Boston made 12 carries for 54 yards.
Luke Johnson gained 24 yards on three carries.
Mason Bennett ran the ball five times for 14 yards.
Hayden Thiemann rushed twice for seven yards.
Devon Deckelman picked up six yards on five carries and delivered the extra point on his only kicking attempt.
Connor Peterson carried the ball one time for two yards.
Defensively, Trevor Buhr and Hayden Burns each made four tackles to lead the Blue Jays.
Wyatt Sneed and Aden Pecka ended with three tackles apiece.
Mark Hensley was in on two stops.
Sam Rost, Dason Gould, Millheiser, Johnson, Gaither and Kellen Schiermeier were credited with one tackle apiece.
Week 5
The Blue Jays remain home in Week 5, hosting another school from the Ft. Zumwalt district, Ft. Zumwalt South (2-2, 1-0).
The Bulldogs opened conference play with a 31-20 road victory at Wentzville Liberty (1-3) in Week 4.
In prior action, Zumwalt South defeated Francis Howell Central (2-2), 25-21, but lost to Troy (4-0), 44-7, and Holt (4-0), 56-7.
Head-to-head, Washington has come away with the victory in each of the past two meetings with the Bulldogs.
The past 10 meetings have been almost evenly split with Zumwalt South holding a slight 6-4 edge.
Standings
In the GAC Central, the three Ft. Zumwalt schools hold the advantage over everyone else as each started conference play with a 1-0 record.
In addition to Zumwalt North’s win at Washington and Zumwalt South’s victory at Liberty, Ft. Zumwalt East (1-3, 1-0) won in Week 4 at home against Francis Howell North (1-3, 0-1), 32-27.
Holt (50.67) continues to hold the No. 1 seed in Class 5 District 4 with Washington checking in at the No. 5 spot.
Helias Catholic (3-1, 44.45), Battle (34.79) and Wentzville Liberty (27.86) all check in above Washington in the district rankings to end the week.
Capital City (0-4, 17) rounds out the district.