The baseball Blue Jays were denied a chance at revenge by the rain.
Washington (9-10, 2-7) fell in eight innings, 2-1, at Ft. Zumwalt North (6-12, 2-5) Tuesday in the scheduled first half of an away-home series with the Panthers on consecutive days.
However, rain caused the second game of the series to be twice postponed — both Wednesday and Thursday. Washington’s home half of the series has now been rescheduled for May 14 at 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s game remained scoreless until the bottom of the sixth inning, when the host Panthers pushed across the first run on a sacrifice fly.
Washington came back to tie things in the top of the seventh as Jack Lackman’s double drove in Zac Coulter.
Zumwalt North drove in the winning run in the bottom of the eighth after the leadoff batter reached on an error, was bunted to second and scored on a base hit.
Gavin Mehrhoff kept Washington in the game from the mound, where he tossed seven innings of one-run baseball, allowing three hits and one walk and striking out six.
Gavin Matchell took over in the eighth and allowed one hit and an unearned run.
Washington tallied five hits. In addition to Lackman’s double, Coulter, Sam Paule, Luke Kleekamp and Calvin Straatmann all singled.
Straatmann drew two walks. Paule, Kleekamp, Lackman, Will Lingle and Matchell each walked once.
Luke Kroeter was hit by a pitch.
Matchell stole a base.
Louis Paule sacrificed.
Next up for the Blue Jays is the Orchard Farm Tournament Friday and Saturday. Washington is scheduled to first play Chaminade Friday at 4:15 p.m.