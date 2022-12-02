Second-seeded Fulton opened Montgomery County Boys Basketball Tournament play Tuesday with a 63-21 win over the New Haven Shamrocks.
“Fulton showed us some size and athleticism that most, if not all, of our guys had never seen,” New Haven Head Coach Aaron Peirick said. “We showed flashes of good things and had a couple good offensive and defensive possessions.”
The Hornets (2-0) led after eight minutes, 12-3. It was 28-8 at the half and 48-16 through three quarters.
Andrew Noelke led New Haven (0-2) in scoring with nine points. He hit the only made free throw for the Shamrocks..
“Andy was able to get some things accomplished in the paint in the second half,” Peirick said.
Emmett Panhorst was next with six points, and he hit both of New Haven’s three-point baskets.
“Emmett looked good shooting the ball for us,” Peirick said.
Luke Strubberg netted four points and David Otten added two.
Peirick said there were positives. New Haven recorded 33 rebounds with 15 of them coming on the offensive end.
“We rebounded the basketball better than we did last week (against Belle),” Peirick said. “We still have improving to do. We are a young, inexperienced group right now so every game is a learning experience and a chance to improve.”
Noelke led the way with 11 rebounds. Strubberg pulled down eight. Jacob Gerdes and Panhorst each had five boards.
Otten recorded two rebounds while Lane O’Hern and Chad Nelson had one rebound apiece.
Strubberg posted two assists. Panhorst, Otten and Strubberg each had one assist.
New Haven hit two three-point baskets and went 1-6 from the free-throw line.
Fulton was led by Colby Lancaster, who scored 19 points.
Dusty Hagens was next with nine points while Rowdy Gohring added eight. Ethan Milius netted seven. Miles Bethell and Walker Gohring scored five points apiece. Donovan Weigel had four, Alex Sands scored three, Tyreion Logan scored two and Gabe DeFily had one point.
Fulton hit six three-point shots and went 5-7 from the free-throw line.
The Shamrocks played Bowing Green, a 62-24 loser to Montgomery County, Thursday in the consolation semifinals.